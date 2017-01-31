16 year old charged with murder in Marathon gas station case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old male has been charged following a deadly shooting at the Marathon gas station.
Just after 8 p.m Sunday, authorities were called to Ridgeway Road after a group got into a confrontation.
Nicholas Sutton was shot, then rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.
Less than a day later, officers arrested the teen and charged him with murder in the perpetration of a robbery.
Sutton was the 17th homicide victim of the year in the city of Memphis.
