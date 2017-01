× 15 pounds of marijuana found in mail package

LAUDERDALE COUNTRY, Tenn — Lauderdale sheriff’s investigators received a tip that led to a package of over 15 pounds of marijuana.

Chief Deputy Clay Newman told WREG that they used a K-9 unit to find the package.

John McKee was arrested for the discovery of the marijuana.

Newman said they are still investigating who sent the package to McKee, who is out on a $100,00 bond.