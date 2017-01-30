Woman told police a stranger raped and robbed her at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police are searching for a man who raped and robbed a woman while detectives were in the same Raleigh apartment complex investigating another robbery.

It happened in Jennifer Meadows Apartments on West Barbara Circle Saturday night.

The woman had just got off work and parked her car when family members say a man held a gun to her head.

"She had one foot out the door, and by the time she was about to get out of her car, he had the gun to her head," said a family member.

We are keeping the family member's identity hidden.

"Made her get out of her car and forcibly took her by one of the abandoned buildings back where no one lives and sexually assaulted her and robbed her," he went on to say.

The attacker then reportedly took her money and threatened her before running away.

This disturbing crime happened feet from officers.

According to a police report, they were in the complex investigating a different robbery when dispatch called them about the rape.

Police have yet to say if the crimes are connected.

"[Police] were out here for hours," said the victim's family member. "There was one car at the initial crime scene. There was one car behind her vehicle. They stayed out there the whole night doing their job and investigating."

Police told family members the suspect's prints may be on the victim's car. The victim also gave a rape kit exam.

Physically, she's expected to be okay.

MPD did not give a suspect description, but the victim's family told WREG the attacker was wearing a dark hoodie and had a scar underneath his eye.

WREG called the office at the apartment complex several times, but no one answered the phone.