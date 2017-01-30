USPS offers up to $50K to identify suspect targeting Parkway Village apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The United States Postal Service is trying to find the person they say robbed and assaulted two of their carriers at the same Memphis apartment complex. Both of the attacks happened in broad daylight.

Although the suspect’s said to have specifically gone for the workers, tenants are still nervous about their safety.

“It’s safe here, but that just surprised me a lot," said tenant Aundrea Trejo.

The United States Postal Service says this weekend a man robbed and assaulted one of their carriers at the Dogwood Trace Apartments.

“It’s always like this: Calm," said Tanha Salgado. "I haven’t heard anything.”

The suspect was described as wearing all black clothing with a skull design on his hat or coat, possibly armed with a gun.

Police said he attacked the woman working from behind and threw her to the ground around 9:30 in the morning.

“You hear about all that stuff, but not in daylight and it usually never happens here," said Trejo.

But that wasn’t the only time USPS says it happened there. The same suspect was believed to have been there earlier this month also around 9:30 a.m.

The post office says the male carrier was assaulted and robbed when delivering to these mail boxes.

Trejo said they got letters from management to let them know about the crimes. She’s been on edge ever since.

“I’m more careful, like I used to be careful when I came home at night, but now it’s in the morning, I kind of look around to see if anybody’s there.”

USPS is offering up to $50,000 for information that can help lead to an arrest.

“I can tell you it’s our top priority right now," said Susan Link, USPS postal inspector. "We need to get this person and get him stopped before he does anything else or hurts anyone else.”

Both employees are okay.

USPS said carriers aren’t robbed very often. Out over 150 million deliveries last year, they only reported 101 robberies.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at 528-CASH or the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.