Update on kitten found shrink wrapped to package

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sweet kitten who had a rough start to life seems to be loving it these days.
‘Shrink,’ formerly known as Joey, was found shrink-wrapped to a box by a delivery driver in December.
At the time, ‘Shrink’ was 5-7 weeks old.
After being checked out at Park Avenue Animal Hospital, he was adopted by a family who sent us the photos above and said he is doing great.
It’s believed he got stuck to the package at a facility in Chicago, but not clear how that happened.
