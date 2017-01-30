× University of Memphis issues immigration travel alert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has issued an immigration travel alert for all of its students and staff.

On January 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that suspends admission to those from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The executive order is in effective for at least 90 days.

“We advise the international community at the UofM to refrain from any international travel without consulting with an immigration attorney,” the university said in a prepared statement.

They also advised foreign nationals from those countries not listed on the executive order to be prepared for longer wait times at the consulates.