The internet pushes back on Trump’s immigration ban

President Donald Trump halted all refugees from entering the U. S. for 120 days.

Citizens all around the country flooded airports in protests of the ban, which doesn’t allow people from mostly Muslim countries to enter into the U.S.

Protest and support didn’t only happen in the real world but also exploded on social media for both sides.

The battle of which ride-sharing company is better became political when Lyft announced that it would donate $1,000,000 over the next four years to the The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

3/ We are donating $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU to defend our constitution. https://t.co/0umGOlkhSx — logangreen (@logangreen) January 29, 2017

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance held an hour-long halt on pickups at John F. Kennedy Airport, which is one of the busiest.

Uber continued to do pickups from the airport, which was interpreted by Trump opponents as a way of fighting the protest. The hashtag #deleteuber started trending.

Soon protesters were sharing screenshots of deleting the Uber app.

After, Starbucks announced that it would be giving 10,000 jobs to refugees in the next five years in 75 countries.

Trump supporters began a tweeter storm that skyrocketed the #boycottstarbucks to the top spot of Twitter’s trending list.

While President Trump is working to get Americans jobs, Starbucks CEO wants to hire 10,000 refugees. What about us?#BoycottStarbucks — Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) January 30, 2017

Starbucks is already in the process of hiring 10,000 veterans and active-duty spouses, a pledge it made back in 2013 and hopes to achieve by 2018.

In the statement issued Sunday, the company said: