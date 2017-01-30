× Simpson County crook discovered hiding under a bed

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A crook is now behind bars after trying to evade Simpson County law enforcement by hiding underneath a bed in his mother’s house.

Kenneth Thornton reportedly had multiple theft warrants to his name, including the recent theft of a pressure washer in Magee and a Stihl blower from Covington County.

When officers went to make an arrest on Saturday, Thornton reportedly made a dash to the bedroom where he hid underneath the bed.

That’s where authorities found him and took him into custody.

Law enforcement said they would be questioning him about other robberies in the area.