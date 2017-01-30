× Rep. Cohen to co-sponsor Statue of Liberty Values Act in opposition to executive order on immigration

WASHINGTON — Rep. Steve Cohen is joining other Congress members in opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily bans people from certain countries from entering the United States.

Under the executive order, citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — may not enter the U.S. for 90 days. The order also bans refugees from all countries from coming to the U.S. for 120 days and suspends the acceptance of Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Many have lashed out against the ban, including Cohen.

He announced Monday he will co-sponsor the Statue of Liberty Values (SOLVE) Act with other members of the House Judiciary Committee and House of Representatives. The act would prevent federal funds from being used to implement Trump’s order.

Cohen called the order unconstitutional, saying, “We do not have religious tests in this country.”

He said it will make America less safe because it will give ISIS propaganda to use against us. He also questioned why the specific seven countries were chosen when others not on the list have actually been linked to terror attacks in the U.S.

He noted the screening process already in place to vet refugees and suggested the government focus on preventing people who are already in the U.S. and on the no-fly list from buying weapons.

In urging Republicans to join Democrats in supporting the SOLVE Act, he said, “This will be the first major test under the Trump Administration for Republicans to honor their oath of office to protect and defend the constitution and put country over party.”

