Police: Woman attacked by suspects in 1912 Cafe parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is recovering after being attacked near 1912 Cafe.

The victim told authorities she was behind the restaurant in the 200 block of South Cooper Sunday night when two men approached and hit her over the head with a gun.

She quickly threw all her possessions to the ground and ran to the building seeking help.

Police were told one of the suspects was wearing a red hoodie while the second was wearing a grey hoodie and pants.

They were able to get away with the victim’s keys, credit cards, her ID and $200.

If you can help police in this case, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.