Police: Peeping Tom in 'SpongeBob clothing' arrested for molesting children in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A children’s show fan is behind bars, accused of molesting children and peeping on women, police in St. Petersburg said.

Steven Charles Kirkland, 32, is charged with a slew of offenses, and police said there could be even more victims than the ones they know about.

Police arrested Kirkland Monday morning after two crimes in the same neighborhood.

First, a woman said she was sleeping on her couch and woke up to a man wearing SpongeBob SquarePants clothing standing over her. He ran away when she woke up, police said.

Police were then called to a nearby area about a man looking through a window of a home, watching a woman get dressed.

Officers chased after him, and police said he tried to hide in a trash can.

The trash can was not successful at keeping him out of the hands of the police, who found and arrested him.

Police said that man, Kirkland, was responsible for both Monday incidents and was also wanted for two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12. Police said he molested the two children, who did not know him, on Jan. 22.

He is also charged with occupied residential burglary, loitering and prowling, trespassing and unoccupied residential burglary.

Police said he might also be charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure for another incident that happened Jan. 22 at a park.