Obama 'heartened' by engagement over Trump immigration ban

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is adding his voice to the many reacting to President Donald Trump’s ban on U.S. entry for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and the subsequent protests.

Spokesman Kevin Lewis said Obama is “heartened” by the community engagement going on throughout the country and emphasized the importance of organizing to defend American values.

“All Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy — not just during an election but every day.”

He also said he “fundamentally disagrees” with discrimination based on religion.