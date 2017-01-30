× MPD releases surveillance images in Marathon homicide case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released images of one of the suspects wanted in connection to a murder late Sunday evening.

According to authorities, a suspect approached a man at the Marathon gas station located in the 3200 block of Ridgeway just after 8 p.m. A group of individuals reportedly got into a confrontation and shots were fired.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

WREG reported several people have already been taken into custody following this fatal shooting, but there are more still at least three more at large.

If you can identify this suspect, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.