MPD Officer accused of beating child’s mother; family says he was defending himself

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "It's just something that just spiraled out of control. It just went out of control."

Officer Walter Carter was released from jail after being accused of beating his child's mother in the front yard of a home near the intersection of Hodge and Raines.

His 8-year-old daughter reportedly watched from a window as the two fought.

"She said 'My momma is up in my daddy's face' and I could hear her cursing," said one witness.

Officer Carter was off-duty at the time. The six-year veteran out of the Crump Station is now charged with a violent crime.

The woman told police Carter pulled a gun and then punched her in the face when she was on the phone with police.

However, her own grandmother said the story told to police is a lie.

Family members were too scared to show their faces, but told WREG Officer Carter was defending himself.

"She has a history of hitting him. I never saw him hit her. Never never."

WREG uncovered Officer Carter has been in trouble with the law before. In 2009, he was charged with speeding and reckless driving. The reporting officer said he put many motorists in danger.

Micheal Quander went to get Officer Carter's side of the story, but he wasn't home when he stopped by.

Officer Carter is expected to be back in court in two weeks.