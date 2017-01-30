× Alleged mosque shooters in Quebec identified

QUEBEC — Police in Quebec have identified two men taken into custody after a deadly attack on a mosque Sunday.

Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir are being held according to Radio-Canada.

Khadir is of Moroccan heritage according to Reuters.

“They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, ‘Allahu Akbar!’ The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head,” a witness told CBC’s French-language service Radio-Canada.

Six people were killed in the shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre.

In what was described as a coordinated attack, witnesses say the two gunmen wearing black fired indiscriminately into the dozens of worshipers — including families — in the mosque.

Thirty-nine people who were at the mosque during shooting were unharmed, Christine Coulombe, spokeswoman of National Police of Quebec, said. Of the eight injured, six are described as being in critical condition.

At least two vigils, in Quebec City and in Montreal, are planned for Monday.

At least five of those injured in the incident were receiving treatment at the University Hospital of Quebec. Other victims are in hospitals throughout the city, hospital spokesman Richard Fournier tells CNN.

The AP contributed to this report.