Moose falls into basement of Idaho home

HAILEY, Id. — A family in Idaho received a big surprise when they found a moose in their basement.

On Sunday, the female somehow fell into a window well, then pushed her way into the home through the window.

“They put some furniture and mattresses around the room to kind of keep the moose enclosed in one area of the basement. Fortunately she wasn’t hurt and remained pretty calm,” Lt. Steve England of the Hailey Police Department told EastIdahoNews.com.

Authorities were able to tranquilize the moose and carry her out of the home.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Department, recent snow has forced wild animals into towns in the search for food.