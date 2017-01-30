Mid-Southerners react to immigration ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "She's pregnant right now and would love for her mother to come and help her with the kids and see her grand kids."

That's right Hussam Sunbal and Linda Abou Azan are expecting a baby.

The Sunbal family are refugees from Damascus, Syria who came to the US to escape war and get medical help for their son.

"He feels very fortunate that he's in Memphis because of St Jude, his son has cancer in his eye."

With their son getting medical treatment and a baby on the way, they were hoping their parents could join them here in Memphis, but President Donald Trump's executive order issued on Friday shuts down the entire refugee program for 120 days.

"They kinda have mixed feelings," said the translator. "He would love to see his family back here. The only problem is he feels like it's impossible. He hasn't seen his family for five years."

But not everyone is against the immigration ban.

Charlotte Bergmann supports it.

"I think it's essential that we feel secure. I've got 14 grandchildren, I want them to feel secure."

She said she does dread the fact so many people were inconvenienced at the airports.

"I dread the fact that there are people who are very upset, but I love our country and our President, Trump, loves his country and he's a grown up in the White House and he's going to do what he said he will do."