Marshals arrest Jackson man for shooting at National Guard Armory that injured 10

JACKSON, Tenn. — The suspect in the shooting at the National Guard Armory in Brownsville is behind bars.

Kyanedre Benson, 20, of Jackson, is accused of firing shots Friday night during a fight that broke out at a party at the Armory. Ten people were hurt.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation took on the case in addition to investigators from the Brownsville and Jackson police departments.

Benson was developed as a suspect, and warrants were issued for 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

U.S. Marshals tracked him down to Detroit, where they arrested him without incident.

He’s currently being held in jail there while he waits to be extradited.