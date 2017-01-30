× Germantown Schools down to three elementary locations

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Municipal Schools are one step closer to deciding where their new elementary school will be located.

During a meeting Monday, the school board voted to eliminate the Johnson Road Park location as one of the four sites in contention.

That leaves two sites near Forest Hill-Irene and Poplar Pike, and Third north of Poplar near Oakleigh.

Now negotiations begin with the landowners before settling on a final site.

