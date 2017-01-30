FedEx driver talks about stopping flag burning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A FedEX driver in Iowa will keep his job after being put into the spotlight for stopping protesters from burning the American flag.

"I don't feel like I deserve the praise, I never wanted it. It's humbling, you know, it is," said Matt Uhrin. "It really hurts when you see [the flag] disgraced."

The flag burning protest happened last Thursday near the University of Iowa campus.

An online petition received more than 3,500 signatures urging FedEx not to discipline Uhrin.

Saturday, FedEx tweeted, "We have reviewed the matter in Iowa City involving driver Matt Uhrin. He remains a FedEx employee & we have no plans to change his status.”

"The ones that are really the heroes are the ones that were injured, maimed, killed, the ones that never got to see home again. They're the heroes," Uhrin told WHO-TV. "I want people to realize I don't have a Twitter. I'm not gonna be out there asking for stuff. If you want to buy me a meal, if you want to buy me a beer, if you wanna send me gift cards or something, I would rather you guys take that money, and there's a plethora list of veteran charities that are so in need of money."

Two protesters were arrested.