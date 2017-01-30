Memphis, TN- Dena Brown of Highland Oaks Middle School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Dena is a Choir teacher and says that instilling love for music within her children is her greatest passion.
Dena Brown of Highland Oaks Middle School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
Lubertha Harris of Shelby Oaks Elementary School has been named the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
Kristy Woody of Elmore Park Middle School has been named the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
Caroline Beard of Arlington Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
LaWanda Thomas of St. Paul Catholic School has been named the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
Felicia Riedell of Bornblum Jewish Community School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
-
Brittney Tucker of Kingsbury Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
Haley McNabb of Denver Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
Iris Myers of Peabody Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
Gwendolyn Joyner of Shrine School has been named the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
Kevin Rodgers of Bartlett High School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
-
Elizabeth Emmerson of Downtown Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
John Cooley of St. Benedict at Auburndale High School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
Mary Leslie Ramsey of New Hope Christian Academy has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week