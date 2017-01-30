× Bobcat escapes from Smithsonian National Zoo

WASHINGTON — A 25-pound bobcat is missing from its enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo.

Ollie was last seen at 7:30 am Eastern.

When a zookeeper checked back around 10:40, Ollie was gone.

Washington, D.C. police are helping look for the cat.

It appears a rope in the enclosure broke according to Dr. Brandie Smith with the zoo.

The area around the enclosure has been closed and measures are being taken to attract the cat.

Ollie was born in the wild and is about 7 years old.

Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans according to a statement from the zoo on its Facebook page.