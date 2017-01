× Blytheville man dead after being found bleeding from the neck

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A Blytheville man is dead after being found bleeding from the neck.

Bennie Earl Holliman, 38, was found Sunday night in the Cedar Grove Trailer Park.

When police arrived, they found a man giving aid to Holliman who had an injury to the neck and was bleeding severely.

He later died at the hospital.

Police are looking for a person of interest.