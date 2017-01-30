× Arlington restaurant damaged by fire

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — A popular Arlington restaurant was heavily damaged by a fire overnight.

The fire broke out at Brendalay Grill on Quintard St. near Highway 70/79 around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters say flames were coming out of the back of the building when they arrived.

It took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was in the building at the time and no firefighters were injured.

The owners issued a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page overnight, vowing to reopen as soon as possible.