Uber accused of ‘strikebreaking’during NYC airport protests

SAN FRANCISCO — Some angry Uber customers were accusing the ride-sharing app of “strikebreaking” after the company continued to pick up passengers during airport protests at John F. Kennedy International after taxis decided to strike in solidarity, CBS San Francisco reports.

The hashtag #DeleteUber quickly ignited the Twittersphere and spurred customers to delete the app from their phones.

Briefly, Uber tweeted it was lifting surge pricing, further fueling the angry backlash and sparking accusations the company was profiting from the strike.

Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient. — Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance called for the one-hour strike. Many of its members are Muslim.

San Francisco-based Uber issued a response later, saying “…it was not meant to break up any strike. We wanted people to know they could use Uber to get to and from JFK at normal prices, especially tonight.”

Lyft also operated during the strike, but managed to escape the backlash. The company has announced it will donate $1 million over the next four years to help oppose the immigration ban.

According to Uber, the company’s CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick sent an email to Uber employees, criticizing the travel ban.