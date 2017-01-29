Locals speak out against travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Donald Trump enters the second week of his presidency facing a growing political backlash, with protesters in the streets after his executive order banning travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority nations.

"I think it's a complete slap in the face for people who have gone the correct process, they have a green card and they're contributing to society ... they're doctors, researchers," Raumesh Akbari said.

Akbari says for years her father, who had a green card at the time, traveled back and forth to Iran every year to visit his mother for more than two decades. Her father is now a U.S citizen.

"We've done a great job of keeping our country safe, and I think we can continue to do that without infringing on the rights or discriminating unjustly against refugees."

Saturday night, federal judges issued emergency stays, blocking part of the order.

Some lawmakers say this is the move America should take to secure our border. Those against it say it's unconstitutional.

"It goes against what we stand for as a country where you can escape persecution, where can come here and seek asylum, seek peace."

After the emergency order was issued, Kalimah Azeez Rashada told WREG it was like a gleam of hope.

"All good people look at this at this situation and say this is not acceptable, this is not where we should be going as a country the first few days in office."

Trump wrote in a statement saying the country would continue showing "compassion to those fleeing oppression."

"America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave," he wrote. "We will keep it free and keep it safe."

WREG reached out to several people who are in favor of this ban.

Congressman David Kustoff says, "The federal government's number-one priority should be to protect the American people. I believe President Trump is putting American safety first, and I will encourage a long-term plan that is consistent with the values and compassion on which our great nation was founded."