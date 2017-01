× Man fatally shot at gas station, several people detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Sunday night while outside at a gas station.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the Marathon station at Ridgeway Road and Knight Arnold Road.

Police said the victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but he died shortly after.

Police said they have detained several people for the shooting, however, no one has been charged yet.

Police are investigating.