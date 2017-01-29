× Off-duty officer arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend, vandalizing home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police officer was put behind bars Saturday.

Memphis Police officer Walter Carter is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child, around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The victim told police Carter broke the front door of her home in the 400 block of Raines Road, and they started to fight when she came outside.

She said there was a physical altercation, during which Carter hit her in the mouth.

Carter was not on duty at the time of the incident, police said.

He was arrested and charged with assault and vandalism, and he has been relieved of duty while MPD investigates, police said.

He is currently out on bond, awaiting his court date Monday.

The victim didn’t suffer any visible injuries and did not need to go to the hospital, police said.