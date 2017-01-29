Neighbors on edge after bullet hits woman in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police still have no leads in the search for a gunman who shot through a garage door, hitting a woman sitting in another room.

It happened just after midnight Saturday on Caravel Road in Hickory Hill.

Police say the bullet made its way through a garage door and a wall before hitting that woman.

She was released from the hospital Sunday, and her family tells WREG she's OK.

But for neighbors, Saturday’s shooting is a stark reminder that the violence plaguing the city can happen anywhere.

"It’s not normal at all," one woman told us. "We don’t have any shootings, we don’t have any fightings."

She didn't want to be identified but lives across the street from where it happened.

"It was scary," she said. "Because I have kids and all the kids are out playing together, and it was just a horrifying feeling."

She says she has lived here for about six years and, up until hearing those gunshots Saturday, has felt pretty safe with her three kids.

"I had actually just gotten home with my daughter 30 minutes prior to it happening," she said. "And I just dropped everything because I didn’t know where it was coming from, what side. I just knew it was very close to my home."

But another neighbor tells WREG this is the second time she's heard gunshots on her street in just the past few months.

Police still aren’t sure if someone inside the home was the shooter’s intended target or if the woman was hit by a stray bullet.

Either scenario is unsettling for the people who live here.

"Now, it has the parents like, ‘Wow, we have to have our kids inside the house at a certain time,'" she said, "because you never know what’s going to happen."

Police say two cars and a truck sped away from the scene, but that’s all they have to go on at this point.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.