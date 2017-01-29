× MAS looking for volunteers to foster dogs before they fly to new homes across country

Memphis Animal Services needs your help as it works to make sure pets get forever homes.

MAS says Wings of Rescue is coming back to Memphis Feb. 14.

The organization flies at-risk animals to safe areas across the country. MAS was only able to send two pets on the last ride, but this time it hopes to send 20 dogs plus some cats to homes in the Pacific Northwest.

However, the shelter said it needs people to foster dogs because it doesn’t have enough room to keep them.

The fostering arrangements will last up to two weeks — until the day before they’re transported — and MAS said the dogs are vaccinated, dewormed and easygoing.

If you’d like to foster a pet, sign up here.