Delta says ‘systems outage’ causing delays

Delta Air Lines said on Sunday it was “experiencing technical issues” and that a systems outage resulted in departure delays, CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.

“Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground,” the company said in a statement. “Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.”

Delta teams are working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays. Flights in the air remain unaffected. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

In tweets to customers, the company said its teams were “working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

The Delta website and app were also down late Sunday, CBS New York reported.

An alert on the Port Authority from New York and New Jersey’s website said that in addition to Delta, KLM and Virgin America Air Lines were experiencing delays on Sunday caused by a reservation system outage.