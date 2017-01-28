× ZBo leads Grizzlies to big win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Zach Randolph scored a season-high 28 points, Marc Gasol added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 102-95 on Saturday night.

Randolph bullied defenders in the post throughout the night and Gasol worked the Utah defense both inside and out, routinely hitting turnaround fade-away jumpers and going 4-of-5 on 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies took a 52-43 lead into halftime after a 13-2 run gave Memphis a 10-point lead. Randolph had his way with the Jazz post defenders and had 10 of his 14 first-half points in the second quarter.

The Jazz shot just 26.3 percent from the field in the second quarter and never led in the second half.

Mike Conley helped keep the Jazz at bay in the fourth quarter and finished with 23.

Rodney Hood led the Jazz with 20 points.