× Woman texts mom asking for help, hasn’t been seen since

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been reported missing, and she may be in danger.

Police issued a City Watch alert for Ebony Rosser, 27.

According to the alert, she left a home in the 300 block of Brockwood Avenue in a vehicle Saturday afternoon and then texted her mom to ask for help.

The missing woman may have mental health issues and could be suicidal, the alert said.

Rosser is described as a 5-foot-6, 147-pound black woman with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you see her or know where she may be, call police at (901) 545-2677.