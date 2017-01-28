× Woman hit by bullet shot through wall of home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot through a wall.

The victim said she was sitting inside a home in the 3800 block of Caravel Drive when a bullet shot through the wall and hit her.

The suspects were outside when they fired the shot through the garage door, which then traveled through the wall, police said.

Police are unsure whether the suspects meant to shoot someone in the home or if it was a stray bullet.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Three vehicles sped away from the scene following the shooting, police said. The suspects are still at large.