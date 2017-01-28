× Ole Miss battles but falls to #5 Baylor

OXFORD, MS. – Manu Lecomte scored 17 points, Johnathan Motley and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. each added 16 and No. 5 Baylor rallied to beat Mississippi 78-75 on Saturday in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Baylor (20-1) rallied from a 15-point deficit in the first half to win its fifth straight game. The Bears trailed 50-40 early in the second half, but pushed ahead to take their first lead at 56-54 with 10:25 left after Motley made a pair of free throws.

It was a close game from that point forward. Lecomte hit a decisive 3-pointer with 23 seconds left that made it 78-72 and sent many of the Ole Miss fans to the exits.