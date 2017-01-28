MAS looking for person who dumped dead dogs on side of road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone dumped two dead dogs on the side of the road.

They were found Friday morning in a kennel at Barbera Road and Cotton Plant Road, in Memphis near the Germantown city line.

Memphis Animal Services wants to find the person who dumped these dogs. The organization is offering a $500 reward.

If you have any information, call (901) 636-1413.

Memphis Animal Services released photos of the discovery, hoping someone may recognize the dogs. Some pictures may be upsetting.