Mail carrier assaulted, robbed while on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A USPS mail carrier was assaulted and robbed while delivering mail.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Dogwood Trace Apartments in the 4600 block of Forest Oak Way.

The suspect may have had a weapon, according to the USPS.

The USPS believes the suspect also robbed a different mail carrier near the same location at the same time Jan. 11.

There is a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the conviction of the suspect.