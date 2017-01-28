× Kid, adult taken to hospital after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash at Lamar Avenue and Hamilton Street sent two people to the hospital.

One of the drivers involved, who was in a Chevrolet Silverado, told police he was going westbound on Lamar when a Ford F150 in the lane next to him swerved and hit his car. This caused him to swerve, hitting another car that was at a stop sign and then crashing through the fence at Robert’s Used Tires, he said.

The car at the stop sign, a Chevrolet Malibu, was pushed into a utility pole, police said.

The owner of Robert’s Used Tires told police the Chevrolet Silverado also hit a car on his lot, and the fence he crashed into fell onto another car.

The driver of the Ford F150 told police it was actually the Chevrolet Silverado that swerved in front of him, but the Chevrolet Malibu driver corroborated the story of the Chevrolet Silverado’s driver.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was transported to St. Francis Hospital, and a juvenile passenger was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, police said. Neither is in critical condition.

The other two drivers were treated on the scene.

Police issued a citation for failure to maintain safe lookout to the driver of the Ford F150, James Holmes.

The Chevrolet Malibu driver was cited for not having registration and insurance.