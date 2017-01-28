× Judge bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order

NEW YORK — A federal judge in New York has barred the U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by President Trump’s executive order.

The federal judge, in Brooklyn, issued an emergency stay on Saturday. It temporarily prevents the U.S. government from sending people out of the U.S. after they landed with valid vises at U.S. airports, Reuters reported.

The stay will affect between 100 and 200 people who are in transit or detained, the American Civil Liberties Union estimated. Government lawyers, however, couldn’t confirm the figure, according to Reuters.

Judge Ann Donnelly made the ruling on Saturday, a day after Mr. Trump signed an executive order that changed American immigration and refugee policies. The order banned people from seven countries with Muslim majorities from entering the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security has not seen the judge’s order issuing an injunction and therefore could not say how it will change how they implement the president’s orders tomorrow, CBS News’ Paula Reid reported.