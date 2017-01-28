FedEx employee stops protesters from burning flag

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Matt Uhrin, or better known as the FedEx guy, became an overnight online celebrity since a video first hit Twitter of him protecting American flags from being burned during a protest, CNN affiliate KWWL reported.

He walked into a group of protesters and used a fire extinguisher to put out the burning flag.

The video was taken by reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller with the Iowa City Press Citizen.

Happening now: a confrontation on the ped mall as people burn an American flag as protest. pic.twitter.com/aPkMdls6oQ — Stephen GruberMiller (@sgrubermiller) January 26, 2017

The video received national attention. The majority of the responses were in support of what Uhrin did.

Many people made pleas at FedEx for Uhrin to keep his job.

Hey @FedEx don't fire #FedExGuy. All he did was deliver a big ol' box of America today. — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) January 26, 2017

FedEx said they looked into the situation and announced Uhrin will keep his job.