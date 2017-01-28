FedEx employee stops protesters from burning flag

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Matt Uhrin, or better known as the FedEx guy, became an overnight online celebrity since a video first hit Twitter of him protecting American flags from being burned during a protest, CNN affiliate KWWL reported.
He walked into a group of protesters and used a fire extinguisher to put out the burning flag.
The video was taken by reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller with the Iowa City Press Citizen.
The video received national attention. The majority of the responses were in support of what Uhrin did.
Many people made pleas at FedEx for Uhrin to keep his job.
FedEx said they looked into the situation and announced Uhrin will keep his job.