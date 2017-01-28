Affidavit: Double stabbing suspect told investigators he ‘was Jesus’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. -- Disturbing new details are emerging in the arrest of a North Shelby County man accused of stabbing his mother and 96-year-old grandmother at their home on Sledge Road.

Investigators say Danny Williams, 51, was suffering from mental illness and convinced monsters were after him.

Newly released court records detail the terrifying ordeal investigators say Williams put his own mother and grandmother through Friday, when he allegedly tried to kill them.

“He was having aberrations about something," said Earle Farrell, with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. "He didn’t think these two women were his relatives, he thought they were someone else."

Farrell says Williams thought monsters were after him.

“He’s got some serious problems," he said. "I don’t think he realizes where he is right now.”

JUST IN: Court records have disturbing new info about what Williams said to detectives after allegedly stabbing mom & grandma @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/EQwUU9fMka — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) January 28, 2017

According to the arrest affidavit, it all began when Williams "started yelling about praying and the Bible," saying he "was going to kill" them.

Court records show both women hid in the bathroom, but Williams forced his way in, stabbing them each multiple times.

When officers got there, they say Williams ran outside and laid facedown on the ground, shouting, "I killed them!" and that "he was Jesus."

Inside the home, police found Williams’ mother and grandmother both brutally slashed.

But neighbors describe a different side to Williams.

Linda Lemon has lived next door for nearly 20 years and says he's a nice person.

"We never thought that this moment would occur," she said. "And I still can’t believe – if they say it was him, I will have to see for myself because he is a real good person."

Williams is no stranger to life behind bars – he has a long rap sheet in Shelby County.

In 2008, he served time for multiple felony drug charges.

But WREG couldn’t find any history of violent crimes in Shelby County.

Authorities tell WREG Williams has a history of mental illness and hasn’t been able to get the help he needs.

"There’s really no place for these folks to go, so they’re in our community," Farrell said.

Williams is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

A court date hasn’t been set.

Both victims are still in the hospital in stable condition.