× 10 teens injured in Brownsville shooting at National Guard Armory

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — 10 teens were injured in a shooting that occurred at the National Guard Armory in Brownsville, Tennessee.

Initial reports indicate that the National Guard Armory was being used for a high school party. During the night, a fight broke out. Shots were fired and several students were hit.

Most of the victims were transported to Jackson General Hospital and are in the process of being released. Two of the victims were transported to Regional One in Memphis with non-life threatening injuries.

TBI Special Agents are working with officers with the Brownsville Police Department in investigating the shooting. No one has been taken into custody yet.