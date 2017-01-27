× 95 and 65-year old women stabbed in Millington, man in custody

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The man accused of stabbing two women in Millington has been identified by Shelby County deputies.

Danny Jerome Williams, 51, reportedly attacked a 95 years old and a 65 years old inside a home in the 6500 block of Sledge Road.

Authorities said Williams is related to the two women. He reportedly told deputies he thought he was being attacked by something when the attack occurred.

WREG has learned Williams has a history of crime.

Both women have been taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.