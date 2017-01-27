Third Verizon Wireless store hit in two weeks

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Surveillance video from inside a Verizon Wireless store targeted by thieves Thursday night has been released by the Olive Branch Police Department.

The incident happened at the store located in the 5300 block of Goodman Road.

In the video, two armed men can be seen ordering an employee to open a locked cabinet that contained several cellphones.

Thankfully the employee was not hurt.

This is the third recent Verizon store that has been hit in the past two weeks.

The first happened January 12 in the 7400 block of Winchester Road, with the second happening just days later in the 4800 block of Poplar Avenue.

Authorities have not officially linked the three crimes, but the suspect descriptions and the details of the events are similar.