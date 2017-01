MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted for an aggravated robbery at the Summer Avenue Family Dollar store.

Early Monday morning, the two men walked into the 2300 block location and robbed the business at gunpoint. With their clothes pulled up to cover their faces, they grabbed cigarettes and cash before walking out the door.

No arrests have been made at this point.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.