Perry Mason star Barbara Hale dies at 94

LOS ANGELES — Barbara Hale, the actress who co-stared alongside Raymond Burr in the hit show “Perry Mason,” has died.

She was 94, CBS LA reported.

Hale’s son, William Katt, posted the news on his Facebook page Friday.

“Lost my beautiful wonderful mom Barbara Hale yesterday afternoon. She left peacefully at her home in Sherman Oaks Ca surrounded by close family and dear friends. We’ve all been so lucky to have her for so long. She was gracious and kind and silly and always fun to be with. A wonderful actress and smart business woman she was most of all a treasure as a friend and mother! We’re all a little lost without her but we have extraordinary stories and memories to take with us for the rest of our lives,” he posted.