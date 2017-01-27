× Pediatric flu death reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting its first pediatric death of the current flu season.

The death happened in central Mississippi.

There have been a total of 15 pediatric flu deaths reported in Mississippi since pediatric flu deaths became reportable in the 2007-2008 flu season.

Nationwide, an estimated 3,000-49,000 people die and more than 200,000 are hospitalized each year because of the flu.

In Mississippi, only pediatric flu deaths are reportable.