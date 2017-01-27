Meet Furry Friend Roxie!

Before we go, let’s meet this week’s Furry Friend!

Her name is Roxie and she’s up for adoption at the West Memphis Animal Shelter.

Roxie is a four-year-old Dachshund mix and very laid-back.

Meaning she’s the perfect indoor pet for someone with a relaxed lifestyle!

Roxie is good with children and even great around cats as well.

Roxie’s adoption fee is 100-dollars, and includes spay, all shots for a year, and a microchip!