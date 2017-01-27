× Former MATA CEO Ron Garrison arrested in prostitution sting with 41 other people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ron Garrison, the now former CEO of MATA, was arrested during a TBI prostitution sting.

Garrison was arrested for seeking sex from an adult prostitute.

A total of 42 people were arrested during a sting called “Operation Someone Like Me.”

Ads were posted online and for sex with prostitutes and received more than 500 responses.

Eight people were seeking sex with minors, two wanted sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Agents answered ads and two juvenile trafficking victims were recovered.

ICE is helping with the investigation as several people were in the country illegally.

Garrison first said Thursday he was resigning due to health reasons.

He had been the CEO since 2014.

MATA released the following statement:

As it relates to today’s announcement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation regarding former MATA CEO Ron Garrison, this has in no way diminishes the contributions of Mr. Garrison at MATA during his tenure over the last few years. MATA and its Board of Commissioners wishes him well in his future endeavors. But, our top priority as an organization is to remain committed to the number one task at hand and that is diligently serving the Memphis public and our customers by identifying dedicated funding sources and ensuring that public transit is a reliable option for the Memphis area. While the leadership may have changed at MATA, our commitment to our mission has

Those charged during the Memphis “Operation Someone Like Me” are below.

*Ronald Garrison, 60, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Ahmed Khalid, 26, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Juan Valdez, 34, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Melvin Garcia, 35, unknown – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Christian Esquivel, 26, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Efrain Aguilera, 26, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Terry Lewis, Jr., 29, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Ali Awad, 21, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Paul Palmer, Jr., 47, East Ridge, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Richard Hardin, 67, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Sam Lewis, 59, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Paul Roach, 49, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Bret Morris, 33, Bartlett, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*James Walker, 50, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Mario Thomas, 41, Memphis, TN – Possession of Cocaine, Marijuana

*David Brumfield, 60, Collierville, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Harrison Chung, 40, Garden Grove, CA – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Milton Davis, 50, Arlington, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Mark Berry, 44, Arlington, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Robert Jackins, 52, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Benjamin Gilbert, 26, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Antonio Chacon, 32, Unknown – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Keten Patel, 33, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Carl McKee, 31, Munford, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Luis Fernando, 45, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Julio Perez, 20, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Marin Rykhlov, 39, Knoxville, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Basel Hasan, 18, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Catasia Williams, 26, Memphis, TN – Prostitution near Church or School

*Mikael Farris, 35, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

*Emmi Easton, 20, Memphis, TN – Prostitution near Church or School

*Darry Little, 53, Marion, AR – Patronizing Prostitution (A Felony)

*Hilario Vargas Lopez, 40, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

*Oscar Larios, 48, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

*Christopher Rodgers, 32, Braden, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (A Felony)

*Demario Davis, 30, Unknown – Trafficking for Sexual Servitude, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Heroin,

Oxycodone, Marijuana, Stolen Property Under $500

*Mitch Cooper, 43, Humboldt, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (Misdemeanor)

*Nat-Matias Armando, 19, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

*Erin Shindler, 29, Bartlett, TN – Prostitution near Church or School

*Shanqua Patrick, 23, Halls, TN – Prostitution near Church or School

*Isaiah Williams, 47, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

*Uriel Roblero, 23, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony