First South Credit Union bank robber arrested in Seattle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Special agents with the FBI have made an arrest in a bank robbery that happened last summer.

Tony Allen Barnes was taken into custody early Friday morning in Seattle, Washington without incident.

The 54 year old is expected to be extradited back to Memphis to face charges stemming from a robbery at the First South Credit Union on June 21, 2016.

Barnes reportedly walked into the bank, handed the teller a note demanding money, and then fled on a red scooter with a female passenger.

They made it less than a mile before crashing into a car outside the Campus Heights Apartments. Barnes was knocked off the the scooter, gets back on and then takes off.

Shortly after the crime, authorities arrested 40-yer-old Andrea Eubanks as the getaway driver.

The bank is located at 633 South Highland St., near the University of Memphis.